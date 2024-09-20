Mustangs seek revenge

THE Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs are set to go up against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in the opening of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) 24th season today, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Mustangs are looking to avenge their heartbreaking 67-69 loss to the Cheetahs from last year. In that nail-biting encounter, the Mustangs were ahead by three points with just 48 seconds remaining, only to see their chance of winning slip away in the final moments.

This year’s matchup promises to be just as thrilling, with both teams eager to start the season on a high note.

The Mustangs, led by team captain John Paolo Dalumpines, will rely on their core group of players including Keaton Clyde Taburnal, James Daniel Gelig, Redjhee Reciemento, and Jhaylord Castro.

Head coach Paul Alelu Flores has been working tirelessly with the team to ensure his boys are prepared for the challenges ahead.

On the other side, the Cheetahs, under the guidance of head coach BJ Murillo, will look to their seasoned veterans and new additions to replicate last year’s come-from-behind triumph.

Key players like Kenneth Babalcon, Denrick Orgong, Jesli Fave Dela Cruz, Junil Bulan, and Serge Gabines, who hit the decisive three-pointer in their last encounter, will be crucial for the Cheetahs.

The Mustangs and the Cheetahs both finished the 23rd Season with identical 4-6 win-loss slates.

Will the Mustangs get their revenge, or will the Cheetahs once again emerge victorious? Basketball enthusiasts are in for a treat as these two teams battle it out on the court.

The game is set to tip off at 5:15 p.m., following the high school division match between the CRMC Baby Mustangs and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Baby Mustangs are expected to lean on the playing skills of Erick Estalani, Karl John Agravante, Zhyd Pialago, Dale James Gonza, and Chrisvie Lyle Tabuñag when they take on the Lybron James Lamo-skippered CEC Dragons. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS