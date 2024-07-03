Mutya ng Prisaa’s Region 7 rep gears up for national tilt

CHRISTINA Erica Arbasto will represent Central Visayas (Region 7) in the Mutya ng Prisaa 2024, which will be held on July 25 in Legazpi City.

This was announced by the National Prisaa Games 2024 on its Facebook page on July 1, 2024, saying Arbasto is a student-athlete and a leader from Holy Name University (HNU) in Bohol.

Arbasto is from the town of Dauis, Bohol and currently pursuing Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management degree at HNU. She won the title as Mutya ng Prisaa of Region 7 on April 27, 2024, after acing the pageant over the other candidates of Central Visayas.

"Erica" or "Tin" is the HNU Falcons President, from 2022-2024. HNU Falcons is an organization composed of student-athletes.

Aside from her role as president of the HNU Falcons, Arbasto is also one of the senators of the 16th Student Congress of HNU’s Central Student Government for the Academic Year 2024-2025. (Maybelle Joyce P. Bajao, Holy Name University intern)