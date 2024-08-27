MVP backs PH hosting of world volley tourney

MANILA – Sports patron and businessman Manny V. Pangilinan affirmed support for the country’s hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship on Sept. 12 to 28 next year.

Pangilinan made the commitment during a recent meeting at his office in Makati City with Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon Suzara, MVP Sports Foundation president Al Panlilio and PLDT Business Transformation Group head and sports leader Ricky Vargas.

“Mr. MVP (Pangilinan) has once again brought the meaning of sports patron to a superlative level,” Suzara said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

“With Mr. MVP’s commitment, the local organizing committee (LOC) will be shifting to a higher gear preparations for the world championship which is a little over a year away,” he added.

The national men’s team, Alas Pilipinas, bagged bronze medals in the Southeast Asia Men’s V.League in Manila and Indonesia despite being formed only a month ago.

“Those bronze medals are already milestones for Philippine men’s volleyball in Southeast Asia. The program is working and we are confident that Alas Pilipinas will make an impact in the world championship,” Suzara said.

The tournament will feature the world’s top 32 teams and is initially set at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

There will also be a series of friendly matches between two top Japanese club teams and the Alas Pilipinas men’s and women’s teams on Sept. 7 and 8 at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, followed by the draw on Sept. 14.

“We are all excited about this historic hosting because Filipino fans will get the opportunity to witness elite volleyball action from 32 teams,” Suzara said.

The LOC Board is co-chaired by presidential son William Vincent Araneta-Marcos, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, with Suzara as president.

With Pangilinan in the LOC Board are Senator Pia Cayetano, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, and Philippine Sports Commission chairperson Richard Bachmann. / PNA