mWell unveils new products

MWELL, the digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), unboxed on Monday, May 20, 2024, three innovative offerings to strengthen its commitment to holistic health beyond providing telemedicine.

mWell launched the Mind Health Score feature, new generation mWell Watches, which are fully loaded with health features at a budget-friendly price, and the mWell Rings.

“mWell’s mission is to demolish the barriers preventing our countrymen in remote areas from receiving quality healthcare. Our platform is sustainable, future-proof and fully integrated—allowing us to bring healthcare closer to all Filipinos,” said mWell chairman, and MPIC chairman and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan.

MPIC’s, healthcare unit Metro Pacific Health Corp. has widened its network in the country to 24 facilities. It had acquired a majority stake in UHBI-Parañaque Doctors Hospital. The group targets 40 hospitals under its network by 2025.

“The number of hospitals in aggregate in this country is about 2,000 hospitals. We represent only about 1.2 percent in number… but that’s still not enough to adequately cover the healthcare requirements of our people,” he said.

While MPIC’s health unit is cementing its foothold in the country’s healthcare sector, it is also committed to using technology to make healthcare services more accessible to other areas, particularly those in far-flung areas.

“Unboxing our latest features and products is a testament to how we are able to fulfill our purpose: to make health and wellness accessible, available, affordable to anyone, anytime, anywhere,” said mWell chief executive officer and president and MPIC chief finance, risk and sustainability officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

“With help from our community, government, technology and enterprise partners, we will deliver innovative healthcare solutions that will usher in the future of health and wellness. Because we believe that healthy people enable a healthy economy, a healthy planet and a healthy tomorrow for our children.”

Since its relaunched in October 2022, mWell has gone beyond offering telemedicine. It now offers health and wellness programs, and e-commerce, among others, in an integrated, tech-based healthcare digital ecosystem.

Through mWell’s Mind Health Score feature, app users now have a digital ally for a healthier mind. According to the company, the Mind Health Score serves as a “personal compass for a self-guided journey towards enhancing emotional, social, and cognitive well-being.”

Using this latest feature, mWell app users will learn more about ways to relax, reduce stress, and improve overall emotional balance. It also features a playlist with guided meditations for stress relief, relaxation and better sleep.

Moreover, mWell also introduced the new generation mWell watches at affordable prices. Paired with the mWell app, it allows app users to view daily mWellness Score based on exercise, light activity, sedentary time and step count.

To track sleep, mWell also unveiled mWell Ring. It is designed to help monitor important health metrics, including heart rate, heart rate variability, resting heart rate and average oxygen saturation. The ring gives insights into a person’s quantity and quality of sleep.

Using the mWell Ring paired with the mWell app, one will be able to view total sleep report, light sleep, deep sleep, rapid eye movement sleep -- all in one tracker. It is built with Titanium and comes with a seven-day battery life. / KOC