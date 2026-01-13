My 42-kilometer battle with pride

Four months — that’s how long I had been preparing for the Cebu City Marathon. My goal was clear: to beat my previous personal record of 4 hours and 22 minutes and finally achieve a sub-4 marathon. Every week, I pushed myself to stay disciplined and determined, investing so much of my time and energy for that single objective.

My Sundays were no longer about leisure; they were reserved for long runs that stretched beyond two hours under the evening moon. On weekdays, I would rush home from work, lace up my shoes and train before the night could tempt me to rest. I skipped gatherings and turned down invitations, not because I valued running more than people, but because I couldn’t afford to miss crucial training sessions. Every kilometer was an investment in discipline and every drop of sweat was a reminder of how much I wanted this.

Then came Jan. 11, 2026 — race day. Ironically, it also came with sickness. I woke up still recovering from what I had caught the day before, but my mind refused to surrender. I told myself: You’ve trained too hard to give up now.

The first 21 kilometers went exactly as planned. My pace was steady and my projected finish time was around 3 hours and 50 minutes. The route, lined with the city’s landmarks — from towering buildings to the majestic Capitol, and the smooth, flat stretch of Osmeña Blvd. — gave me a sense of pride and joy. For a while, I believed I was on track to achieve the dream I had worked so long for.

But as I entered the tunnel for the second time, everything changed. My heart rate spiked unexpectedly, and the sickness returned, stronger than before. My body grew heavier with every step. The energy I had so carefully conserved began slipping away. Soon, I found myself walking, each stride a battle between pride and pain.

There was a moment when I thought about stopping completely, maybe even calling for an ambulance to take me back to the starting line. But something inside me refused. I walked the remaining half of the marathon, not as the strong, goal-driven runner I wanted to be, but as someone who simply refused to quit.

I eventually crossed the finish line in 5 hours and 39 minutes, far from the sub-4 goal I had dreamed of. But as I reflected on the race, I realized something profound. The marathon wasn’t defined by the medal, the time on my watch, or even the number I hoped to see. It was defined by the months of preparation, the restless nights, the early mornings, the skipped celebrations, the costly nutrition and hydration, the mental and physical labor that went into every single run.

That day, I didn’t achieve the time I wanted. But I finished with something deeper: the understanding that the real victory was never about the clock — it was about the commitment that carried me from the first day of training to the very last step of the race.