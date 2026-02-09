Mynt IPO still on table, timing undecided

MYNT, the operator of the country’s largest e-wallet GCash, remains open to pursuing an initial public offering (IPO), although no final decision has been made on the timing as it navigates evolving market and regulatory conditions.

Globe Telecom chief financial officer Juan Carlo Puno said Mynt and its shareholders continue to consider various capital-raising options, including a public listing, but stressed that discussions remain preliminary.

“Mynt and its shareholders remain open to the various capital solutions, including an IPO. However, there is still no official decision that has been made regarding the timing,” Puno said during Globe’s virtual media briefing on its 2025 financial performance on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

In the meantime, Mynt is focused on expanding its business and strengthening its market position amid changing macroeconomic and regulatory conditions. Puno said the company’s priority is sustaining growth rather than rushing into a listing.

“We are very focused and very committed to growing the business amid this evolving macro and regulatory environment,” he said.

Any definitive move toward a public offering will be disclosed in accordance with Philippine Stock Exchange rules, Puno added.

Mynt operates GCash, the country’s most widely used digital wallet, offering services that include payments, savings, credit, insurance and investments. Market watchers have long viewed a potential IPO as one of the most anticipated listings in the local bourse, given GCash’s scale and its central role in the Philippines’ digital payments ecosystem.

However, analysts have noted that volatile global markets, tighter financial conditions and regulatory developments affecting fintech firms could influence the timing and structure of any listing.

Mynt contributed 22 percent to Globe’s core net income of P20.9 billion in 2025. / KOC