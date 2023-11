MYNT, the Globe Group’s fintech arm, has continued its upward trajectory.

Being the preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, GCash continues to empower more Filipinos with digital financial tools and services which led to its growth in users and profitability.

The Globe Group’s share in Mynt’s equity earnings amounted to P1.6 billion, which now accounts for six percent of this period’s net income before tax.

Compared to the same period last year, Mynt’s equity earnings grew by 149 percent.