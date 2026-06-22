Myrtle Sarrosa stops trying to recover lost phone

MYRTLE Sarrosa has stopped trying to recover her lost phone, which went missing during an event at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on June 13, 2026.

In a recent social media update on Wednesday, June 17, Myrtle said the suspect had even demanded P40,000 in exchange for returning the device and provided a GCash number for the payment.

“He even sent a GCash number and wanted me to send the money first. But I was really doubtful because it seemed impossible that a decent person would buy a locked phone for P40,000 within minutes while we were already chasing him.”

Myrtle said she even offered to increase the reward to P45,000, but later discovered that the suspect had tried to access her bank accounts and e-wallets after triggering recovery emails. Because of this, she decided not to proceed with any payment.

“Thankfully, I was able to foresee most of what was happening. Before anything serious could happen, I immediately secured all my accounts, had my SIM suspended and froze my wallets and bank accounts.”

She also clarified that there was nothing “scandalous” stored on her phone, contrary to online speculation.

“I do not have anything indecent on that phone. I never have and I never would compromise my faith, values and principles. The only reason I offered a reward was because of all the hassle that comes with losing a phone.”

“What I’m worried about are my work files, cosplay footage, gameplay recordings, business contacts, game accounts, important conversations and years of memories — including some of my last photos and videos with my Lola before she passed away last month,” she added. / TRC