NABC finals kick off Sunday

THE much-awaited finals of the University of San Carlos (USC) North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) Cong. Bingo Matugas Cup gets underway this March 24, 2024, at the USC North Campus gym along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City.

In Division 1, the 1993 Dragons will battle the 1985/1986 Bagtik. The Dragons defeated the 1995 Pirates, 55-50, in the semifinals, thanks to big man Bong Eleazar’s 18 points.

Meanwhile, Arturo Mata scored 27 points in the Bagtik’s 71-62 victory over the 1988 Barakos.

Over in Division 4, the 2011 Sharks will duke it out against the 2013 Reapers. Wily guard Dave Guardiario carried the fight for the Sharks, scoring 33 points to rip apart the 2014 Emperors, 78-75.

On the other hand, the Reapers got 24 points from Dolan Adlawan in their 71-59 win over the 2016 Undaunted.

In Division 3, the 2006 Fury will take on the 2008 Flyboys.

Meanwhile, the Division 2 finalists will be decided on March 22, 2024 as the 2000 Millennium Bugs face off against the 1997 Ronins in a winner-take-all match to decide who gets to battle the 1999 Barracudas in the championship round./ JNP