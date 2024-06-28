NACC commits to protecting vulnerable Filipino youth

THE National Authority for Child Care (NACC) emphasized its commitment to protect the welfare and rights of vulnerable Filipino youth during the fourth leg of its first national congress held at Harolds Evotel in Cebu City on June 26-27, 2024.

“Isa lang po ang tinatarget na maachieve ng NACC, ito po ay pangalagaan ang kapakanan at karapatan ng mga bulnerableng kabataang Pilipino,” NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada.

The event addressed various topics including domestic administrative adoption, inter-country adoption, alternative childcare, the Simulated Birth Rectification Act, Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit, and Trafficking in Persons related to Children.

Representatives from 129 Local Government Units (LGUs) from Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas attended the event.

The congress aimed to introduce the NACC with its programs and services to the public.

From June 2023 to June 2024, the NACC’s Philippine Foster Care Program placed 165 children in foster care in the Visayas region. Currently, there are 125 active foster parents in the region as well. (Stephen Enrile, Kacell Macabare, Michelle Mita, UP Tacloban interns)