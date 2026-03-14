Nacino, Gohing welcome second baby boy

ACTOR Rocco Nacino and former volleyball star Melissa Gohing have welcomed their second child.

The couple announced the birth of their baby boy, Elyon Azriel Gohing Nacino, who was delivered via cesarean section on March 3, 2026.

“Meet the new love of our lives. On 3-3-2026, we welcomed to the outside world Elyon Azriel Gohing Nacino. Now we are four,” Nacino wrote on Instagram.

The actor, who is also a licensed nurse, thanked the medical staff who assisted during the delivery and helped him support his wife during recovery.

“Have to give thanks to all the staff of TMC for reviewing me on maternity and child nursing and the proper techniques on assisting Mel after her CS operation. We also celebrate your giving birth day. Proud of you, momma!” he added.

The couple’s first child, Ezren Raffaello, was born in 2022. Nacino and Gohing were married in January 2021. / TRC S