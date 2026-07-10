Nadine Lustre wins case

NADINE Lustre has won the case she filed against a netizen who harassed her on social media last year.

“There was someone who commented on my Instagram, and I would say it was bordering on online sexual harassment. At first, I just let it go. But eventually, after a few days, there were people who told me they were so triggered by the comment,” the actress said during the press conference for her romantic drama series, “Love Siargao.”

According to Nadine, the case has already been resolved and the netizen has been given the appropriate penalty, including undergoing gender sensitivity training.

“He apologized, but at that time, his comment was really extreme. A lot of people told me they were triggered by it. As much as possible, I wanted to be sensitive about it because it is a sensitive topic. But unfortunately, this is something we wanted to bring to light because social media is like a war zone right now. People can just say the harshest things to harm another person,” Nadine added, as quoted by Philstar.com. / TRC S