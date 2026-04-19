Nadine Samonte’s daughter hospitalized after head injury

ACTRESS Nadine Samonte experienced a mother’s worst fear after her four-year-old daughter Harmony was hospitalized following an accident at school.

“During school hours, my daughter fell and hit her head. She is now being confined and needs to undergo a CT scan,” the Kapuso star revealed in an Instagram post.

“She has been vomiting multiple times, feeling very dizzy and namumutla on the way to the hospital,” she added.

Fortunately, the CT scan results showed no serious injury.

“Sorry for the late update, my mama heart and body were just so tired from all the stress and worries yesterday. I had panic attacks (syempre, lalo na pag anak mo talaga). But God is good all the time,” Samonte said.

“The CT scan results came out okay — no internal bleeding, no bone fractures. We just need to observe her for 24 hours and I’m so, so thankful because she’s doing okay now.”

However, the celebrity mom also appealed to the school to improve safety measures.

“I hope they will take this seriously. If close supervision isn’t possible, then maybe it’s best to remove the monkey bars for the kids’ safety, right?” she said. / TRC S