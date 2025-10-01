Naga City to extend P1M aid to Bogo

THE Naga City Government will extend P1 million in financial assistance to Bogo City, which was among the areas hardest hit by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025.

Mayor Valdemar Chiong told SunStar Cebu that aside from Bogo, the city is also considering aid for other affected localities.

“We are preparing to extend assistance to Bogo, Medellin, San Remigio, ug kanang mga silingang lungsod nga naigo doul sa epicenter. Ang ako naka-allocate mi og P1 million for Bogo,” he said.

Chiong added that his office is still evaluating how much financial support can be provided to other local government units (LGUs) affected by the quake.

In Naga, classes at all levels remain suspended pending structural inspections of schools and government facilities. The mayor assured that classes will only resume once the City Engineering Department confirms that buildings are safe.

“We are now in the process of inspecting buildings, especially schools and city-owned facilities,” Chiong said, also encouraging private property owners to request inspections if necessary.

The Naga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (NCDRRMO) reported that no major damage or casualties were recorded in the city. About 30 residents, mostly from coastal areas who evacuated out of fear of aftershocks, have since returned home. (Mary June Enriquez)