Naga gets boost from mangrove restoration

A MANGROVE rehabilitation project in Naga City, Cebu, is expected to strengthen coastal protection, improve marine habitats and provide additional income opportunities for local fisherfolk over the next several years.

To support these efforts, Aboitiz Construction has partnered with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi), with support from Aboitiz Foundation Inc., to implement the Mangrove Forest Enhancement Project in Barangay San Isidro until 2029.

The project aims to produce, plant and nurture 1,000 mangrove seedlings across about 0.10 hectares of coastal area. Mangroves serve as natural barriers against storm surges and coastal erosion while providing breeding grounds for fish and other marine species that support local livelihoods.

The initiative will also benefit the 25 members of the San Isidro Farmers and Fishermen Association, who will receive training on mangrove plantation design, nursery establishment, seedling production, site preparation and maintenance.

Beyond environmental restoration, the project is expected to generate additional income for community members through seedling production and paid work related to site preparation, planting and maintenance activities.

Aboitiz Construction senior assistant vice president for Business Transformation Karmine Andrea Ching said the project aims to preserve vital ecosystems while creating lasting benefits for communities that depend on coastal resources.

The partners are targeting at least an 85 percent survival rate for the planted seedlings through continuous monitoring, maintenance and community participation.

RAFI president and chief executive officer Amaya Cristina Fansler said the foundation’s One to Tree program has evolved from a tree-planting initiative into a community-centered effort that ensures local communities share in the benefits of environmental conservation.

The mangrove enhancement project adds to Aboitiz Construction’s broader sustainability initiatives. In 2024, the company also signed a three-year partnership with Rafi to plant 1,455 seedlings in Lian, Batangas. / KOC