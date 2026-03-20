Naga hosts 'New Look' Cviraa 2026

THE City of Naga is ready to welcome student-athletes from across Central Visayas for the 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet from March 22 to 28.

This year’s meet looks a little different. For the first time in years, only 12 school divisions are participating instead of the usual 20. Eight divisions moved to the newly created Negros Island Region, making the competitions tighter and more exciting.

Even with fewer teams, organizers said preparations are in full swing. Naga is hosting the CVIRAA for the third time, having also staged the games in 2016 and 2017. The theme of the week-long event is “United in Sports”, and the opening ceremony is set for Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at the Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track.

Officials from the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) said Naga was chosen because it is easy to reach, has good sports facilities, and has experience hosting big academic and athletic events, including the 2024 National Festival of Talents.

Preparations include upgraded venues, organized billeting, transportation plans, and security measures for visiting teams. The Naga City government is working closely with the DepEd Naga City Division to make sure the meet runs smoothly.

According to Naga Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ronald Gutay, the CVIRAA is more than just competitions — it also teaches discipline, teamwork, and helps student-athletes grow through sports.

Many teams have already arrived in Naga, and authorities are making sure everything is safe and organized. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado are expected to give inspiring messages at the opening. Naga Mayor Valdemar Chiong and Dr. Gutay will welcome the athletes, while DepEd 7 Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez will be the keynote speaker and officially open the CVIRAA 2026.

Competitions start on Monday at several venues. Most events will take place in Naga, but athletics, swimming, and badminton will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center. Other events will be at the Carcar City Sports Complex for baseball and the Minglanilla Sports Oval for elementary football. / EHP