Naga misses revenue target for third straight year

STATE auditors found that the City Government of Naga in southern Cebu, collected P402.5 million less than its projected income in 2025, marking its third consecutive year of missing its target.

The Commission on Audit (COA) said the City collected P1.61 billion against a projected P2.01 billion, or 80 percent of the target.

The gap showed that the income estimates in the City's approved budget did not reasonably match what it could actually collect, as required under Section 316(a) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code.

The provision requires a local government's Local Finance Committee (LFC) to determine the income that can reasonably be projected as collectible for the coming year.

Shortfall affects planning

COA said the shortfall affected the reliability of the City's revenue forecasts and the funding of its planned programs, projects and activities.

The City received its full national tax allotment of P909.7 million. However, income from local sources reached only P698.8 million, or about 66 percent of the P1.06 billion target.

Basic real property tax collections reached P136.8 million against a target of P225 million, while business tax collections were P197.1 million against P275 million.

The City Government collected no franchise tax, against a target of P15 million, and P14 million in inspection fees, against P50 million.

City of Naga’s share of national wealth came to about P782,000 against a target of P30 million. Its shares from Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and lotto proceeds totaled about P259,500 against a target of P10 million.

Several sources miss targets

COA said collections from several other sources fell below 50 percent of their targets. These included community, professional and other taxes; other permits and licenses; registration, clearance, garbage and toll fees; cemetery operations; and rental fees.

A few sources exceeded their targets, including market operations, which earned P27.6 million against P14 million. Interest income reached P6.8 million against P500,000. COA said, however, that income from sources that exceeded their targets was not enough to cover the shortfall.

The City also missed its income targets by P212 million in 2023 and P122.4 million in 2024, according to the report.

During COA's entrance conference on Feb. 11, 2026, city officials explained that the income target "was intentionally set higher to motivate personnel to increase collections."

COA said the practice runs against "the fundamental budgeting principle that revenue projections for the ensuing year should be based on amounts that are reasonably expected to be collected."

Auditors seek realistic forecasts

State auditors also pointed out that some mandatory allocations are computed from the City's estimated income. One example is the five percent Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

"Non-realization of the income targets may result in the non-availability of funds for the implementation of the identified PPAs (programs, projects and activities) necessary for disaster preparedness," COA said.

In a letter dated March 31, 2026, the city treasurer said several factors had limited collections. These included local businesses adjusting to economic conditions, which led to payment delays, downscaled operations and closures, “particularly when compounded by the recent earthquake and typhoon.”

The treasurer added that real property tax collections fell short because “a major corporate power contributor” decommissioned some of its properties.

Revenue projections, said the treasurer, were based on historical collections, current trends and the City's development priorities. The office committed to aligning future projections with historical data, reasonable growth assumptions and prevailing economic conditions.

COA acknowledged that some factors were beyond the collecting offices' control. It said, however, that the repeated shortfalls over three years showed that the City's revenue forecasting needed further refinement.

It reiterated its recommendation that the City Government, through its LFC, adopt "a systematic and realistic forecasting of revenue" using collections from prior years as benchmarks. It also said concerned officials should review the City's quarterly income reports to determine whether targets are being met, analyze the reasons for any shortfall and find ways to address it. (KAL)