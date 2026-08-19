Naga turns over 56 low-cost housing units

THE Naga City Government in southern Cebu turned over 56 low-cost housing units to qualified families Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, under its Naga-Tabang Program.

The houses, built across 14 barangays, are part of the City Government’s 168-unit housing program launched in 2025 with an initial budget of P28 million from the General Fund.

Mayor Valdemar Chiong said the program is intended to provide safe, decent and affordable housing to disadvantaged families, particularly those living in homes vulnerable to heavy rain, strong winds and other hazards.

Among the beneficiaries is 38-year-old Diosa Recivas of Barangay Uling, whose family of five previously lived near an area prone to rock falls.

“We are very thankful because, at least, we are already safe, and the place we are staying in is also strong and secure,” Recivas said in Cebuano.

Construction delays

Chiong said the City Government aims to complete its 168-unit housing target by the end of 2026, but construction has been delayed by land ownership issues, difficult access to elevated areas and higher construction costs.

More than 70 of the 168 housing units are still under construction, he said.

Some beneficiaries live on land they do not own, requiring consent or a deed of donation from the landowners before construction can proceed.

Chiong said the P160,000 allocation per unit set in 2025 has also become insufficient because of rising construction costs amid higher fuel prices.

Housing assistance

City Planning and Development Coordinator Joveno Garcia said the program assists residents whose homes have deteriorated, particularly roofs and other structural materials.

He said the program is aimed at helping economically disadvantaged families obtain decent housing without adding to their financial burden.

Garcia also said the project generated work for local construction workers and used locally sourced materials.

Each housing unit cost P160,000 to build and has a floor area of 20 square meters, with one room and a comfort room. The houses are donated free of charge to qualified beneficiaries.

Beneficiary selection

Chiong said village officials identify families in need, while the City Government assesses their housing conditions.

Beneficiaries are required to submit photographs of their old houses as part of the assessment.

The City Government has also allocated another P20 million for 100 additional housing units, Chiong said. The allocation per unit has been raised from P160,000 to P200,000.

According to the deed of donation, the housing turnover is backed by Resolution 654-2026, approved May 20, 2026.

The resolution authorized Chiong to execute the deed of donation for qualified beneficiaries under the housing program. / DPC