Nalos lifts Dumanjug over Aloguinsan, 85-75, in Moalboal Inter-town

DUMANJUG leaned on the end-game brilliance of JR Nalos for an easy 85-75 win over Aloguinsan in the second week of the 2nd Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Moalboal Covered Court last March 16, 2024.

Trailing by two, 19-17, Dumanjug took a narrow 40-39 lead at halftime before padding it to 56-50, going into the final period, when Nalos came alive for their runaway victory.

Nalos fired 13 points, including a couple of threes, to finish with a game-high 24 points, while former pro Jojo Tankgay had 21, including 11 in the second period as Dumanjug, one of the favorites in the tournament, opened its Group A campaign with a win.

On the other hand, Andre Caminos Cuizon had 20 for Aloguinsan, while Reggie Cuerda added 14.

In the other game last March 16, Dalaguete leaned on a balanced attack for a come-from-behind win over Alcantara, 91-82. Trailing 64-62 going into the final period, Dalaguete turned to Ray Alinabon and Raffy Benson to break away in the fourth.

Alinabon fired 13 points in the fourth, while Benson had eight for their comeback win. Alinabon finished with 19, all in the second half, while Benson and Delgado had 16 each and George Yongco added 15.

On the other hand, John Carlo Tejas lifted Ronda to a tough 96-87 win over Malabuyoc on March 17, with Ronda pulling away in the final minute of the match.

Tejas finished with 23 points, 10 in the third quarter, while Clarence Raboy had 11 points.

In the second game, Barili had a successful debut, beating Boljoon, 89-73, with Jomar Ravanta and Marlou Panugaling combining for 28 points. / ML