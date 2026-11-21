FILIPINO alternative band Nameless Kids will perform at Bangkok Music City on January 30 and 31, 2027, at Bangkok’s Charoenkrung Creative District.

The band will represent the Philippines alongside Ben&Ben. Other international performers include KIKI, LOMOSONIC, BØL, Chivan, Chloe Parché, Crazy Wowow!!, Dept, Doona, Eddie and the Bricks, HOA, KyoYoko, MEMI, Natsudaidai, Rum Jungle, Sio and Tamil Jazz Collective, among others.

Launched in 2019, Bangkok Music City has become known as one of “Southeast Asia’s leading music conferences and showcase festivals.”

Nameless Kids is currently promoting its sophomore album, “Dinner4two,” which features the singles “Sinungaling,” “Kuha Mo Na,” “Temporary,” “Mental” and “Call Back.”

“If you make a reservation for two, there’s always that hope of having an interaction between two people, but that’s not always the case. So many things can happen. That’s why we titled the album ‘Dinner4two,’” the band shared. / TRC