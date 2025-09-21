‘Nando’ enhances habagat, brings rain to Cebu

CEBU residents must expect rainy days ahead as the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhances due to super typhoon Nando, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa weather specialist Mark Gales told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, that Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds and rough seas over the next two to three days.

Gales warned the public to expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. He urged residents to stay vigilant and small boats should avoid going to the open sea due to the rough conditions.

Tropical cyclone Nando has intensified into a super typhoon based on Pagasa’s 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday. The weather disturbance will not directly affect Central Visayas or Cebu, however, it will enhance the southwest monsoon which brings rains and strong winds to other areas.

Gales warned that thunderstorms could lead to urban flooding, especially in Metro Cebu.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, super typhoon Nando is moving toward the northern Luzon areas of Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

“We should still stay alert for Pagasa’s thunderstorm advisories and rainfall warnings, so we can be prepared and know what actions to take in case we experience heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon,” said Gales in Cebuano. / DPC