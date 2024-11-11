NAR names Leuterio Int’l Realtor of the Year

THE Philippines took center stage at the recent National Association of Realtors (NAR) Conference in the US, as Cebuano realtor Anthony Leuterio, president and founder of Filipino Homes, was honored with the 2024 International Realtor of the Year Award.

The award honors Leuterio’s commitment to raising ethical standards, promoting best practices and elevating the realtor brand internationally.

NAR is the largest trade association for real estate professionals in the US, with more than 1.5 million members, including real estate agents, brokers, appraisers and other real estate professionals.

Founded in 1908, NAR sets standards for ethical practices in real estate and offers training, advocacy and resources for its members to enhance their professional development.

This year the NAR Conference, NAR NXT, took place in Boston, Massachusetts last Nov. 8-10, 2024.

Reflecting on the award, Leuterio attributed his success to his customer-first philosophy.

“You need to be responsible to your customers by providing the best product, protecting their investments and supporting them throughout the journey — and beyond,” he said.

Moreover, for Leuterio, this award represents not only a personal achievement but a win for the entire Philippine real estate industry.

“This award showcases the talent in the Philippines and highlights our ability to excel globally by adhering to high standards in real estate,” he shared. “It’s a big win for our country and underscores the importance of international collaboration.”

“It’s a great honor to raise the Philippine flag in real estate here,” Leuterio added.

Leuterio, who consistently brings large Filipino delegations to global real estate conventions, believes in the value of international exposure to strengthen the Philippine real estate sector and economy.

“Real estate is a multiplier; every house sold supports up to 60 families. This award gives hope for more jobs and opportunities in the Philippines,” he noted.

Chris Malazarte, Rent.ph co-founder and national president of ACRES Philippines and vice president for Training at Filipino Homes, in his Facebook post, said Leuterio stood out among global real estate professionals for his outstanding contributions to both the international realtor community and the Philippine real estate industry.

“With his vision to elevate the Philippines as a key player in the Asia-Pacific real estate investment, he has positioned the country on the global map,” Malazarte said.

Filipino Homes is a Cebu-based real estate company founded by Leuterio that provides property listings, brokerage services and real

estate marketing.

The company has grown into one of the largest real estate networks in the country, connecting buyers and sellers and offering a range of properties, including residential, commercial and investment properties.

Filipino Homes has about 100 offices spread across the country and is represented by a strong 11,000 licensed real estate professionals.

Asked what his advice for aspiring realtors, Leuterio said, “Always level up your service, don’t take shortcuts and prioritize both buyers and sellers. Build connections, especially with fellow Filipinos, and stay up-to-date with trends. Most importantly, never stop learning.”

Among the key industry players who witnessed Leuterio’s recognition were Cebu Landmasters Inc. chairman and president Jose Soberano III and Primeworld Land president Sherwin and chairman Johnny Uy. / KOC