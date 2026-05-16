Narra planting eyed for flood mitigation efforts

CEBU City is set to launch a citywide environmental initiative aimed at transforming public spaces into greener and more climate-resilient corridors through the mass propagation and planting of Narra trees following the unanimous approval of a City Council resolution.

Authored by Councilor Alvin Arcilla, the measure calls for a coordinated long-term program integrating flood mitigation, environmental protection, urban beautification, and tourism development through large-scale Narra tree planting across the city.

The initiative comes amid recurring flooding incidents in Cebu City during periods of heavy rainfall, which continue to strain drainage systems and trigger repeated cleanup and maintenance operations in affected areas.

Climate adaptation strategy

The resolution positions urban greening, particularly through a strategically planned tree-planting program, as part of the city’s broader climate adaptation strategy.

At the center of the proposal is the Narra tree, the country’s national tree, which the resolution described as a largely underutilized species in urban greening efforts despite its environmental benefits.

The tree is known for its strong root system that helps stabilize soil, improve water absorption, and reduce urban heat. It also supports biodiversity and provides visual appeal, particularly during its golden flowering season in May.

Priority planting areas

Under the resolution, city-owned and public spaces, including sidewalks along major roads and highways, road islands, parks, open areas, and other suitable urban sites, will be prioritized for Narra planting.

The measure seeks to establish a more systematic and citywide approach to urban greening rather than isolated tree-planting activities.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Department of Public Services, Department of Engineering and Public Works, and the City Planning and Development Office have been directed to jointly craft a comprehensive implmentation plan.

Implementation and monitoring

The plan will cover propagation efforts, identification of suitable planting sites, technical planting standards, and the long-term maintenance and monitoring of the trees.

The resolution also enjoins all barangays in Cebu City to actively participate by identifying potential planting areas within their jurisdictions and coordinating with city offices for implementation.

Barangay participation is considered crucial in sustaining the program at the grassroots level and integrating it into local development planning.

Private sector participation

Private sector stakeholders, civic organizations, and environmental groups are likewise encouraged to participate through partnerships, sponsorships, and possible adopt-a-tree schemes to help expand coverage and support maintenance efforts.

Concerned offices have also been authorized to include or propose budget allocations necessary to support the phased rollout of the project. / CAV