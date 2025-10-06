Narukami to take on Pores

CEBU-BASED Japanese boxer Kiyoto Narukami is set to face undefeated prospect Leonard Pores III for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth flyweight title on Nov. 15, 2025, in Bohol.

The 22-year-old Narukami is one of the young promising fighters training under the tutelage of Michael Domingo at the Zip-Sanman Wellness Center in Cebu City. He’s a sparring partner of World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight king Melvin Jerusalem.

Narukami is coming off a majority draw in an exciting eight-round war against Jemuel Aranas last Aug. 16, 2025, at SM Seaside City.

Narukami’s only career loss was against fellow Japanese Rikuto Sezutsu by unanimous decision in Japan.

Meanwhile, Pores is an unbeaten hard-hitter training out of the PMI Boxing Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 21-year-old Pores just made his international debut in a six-round fight last Aug. 30 in Thailand, where he demolished Thai Suriya Kraimanee in the second round.

Earlier this year, Pores also knocked out both Christian Dave Puing and Dennis Gaviola.

Narukami is 5-1-1 with two knockouts, while Pores is 8-0 with seven knockouts. / EKA