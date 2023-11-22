NASDAQ stock exchange welcomes DD's hotel 101 global

ON NOV. 20, 2023, the NASDAQ Stock Exchange congratulated Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-registered subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp.

(DoubleDragon) for its expansion to the USA as it sealed an agreement for the Hotel101-Los Angeles California site. The iconic seven-stories-tall NASDAQ Tower showed the Hotel101 Global logo and the message “NASDAQ congratulates Hotel101 Global on its expansion to the USA as Hotel101 seals agreement for Los Angeles California Site.” Hotel101 Global chief executive officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said Hotel101 Global is currently engaged with select Spac (special purpose acquisition company) targets and intends to sign a business combination agreement very soon.

The Spac route is one of Hotel101 Global’s options to accelerate the expansion of Hotel101 globally as well as the timetable of its previously announced plans to IPO Hotel101 Global on the US NASDAQ Stock Market.

The concept patent application of Hotel 101’s pioneering condotel concept has already been filed and the Hotel101 trademark and country-specific domains have been secured in various countries globally.