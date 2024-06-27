NAT re logs P536.1 million net profit

The National Reinsurance Corp. of the Philippines (Nat Re) marked its 45th anniversary with record figures in 2023, posting a massive 862 percent increase in net profits driven by the corporation’s underwriting and investment incomes. During its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 26, 2024, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza, Makati City, Nat Re announced its record net profit of P536.1 million in 2023 from P55.7 million in 2022. This was attributed to the corporation’s outstanding performance in both its underwriting and investment operations, which respectively saw a 142 percent and 121 percent surge in 2023. / PR