Nation drops Permacoat, undefeated in Boysen Cup

NATION kept its immaculate record intact with a 79-69 victory over Permacoat in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2023 on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at the Benedicto College gym in Mandaue City.

Nation got off to a sizzling start as ot erected a 22-6 after the first period. The team extended its lead to a high of 19 at 29-10 and never looked back afterwards to win their fifth game in a row.

Anthony Bajenting had a sensational game with 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Zach Go and John Buhawe had 14 and 12 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, Knoxout survived Virtuoso, 90-85, in overtime. Knoxout led by as much as 17 in the second half before Virtuoso staged a comeback to tie the game up at 73-all at the end of regulation. However, Knoxout pulled out all the stops in the extra session to pick up the win.

Darren Morandante had 23 points and 10 assists, while Carlos Baltar added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Knoxout. Duane Anino produced 18 points, all from beyond the arc.

Titan also bested Konstrukt, 82-73, thanks to the 20 points apiece of Kim Marilao and Pido Sanchez.