Nation moves on to CABC Boysen Cup finals

THE undefeated Nation kept rolling, this time defeating Knoxout, 85-81, to advance to the finals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2023 on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the Benedicto College gym.

Nation was relentless in the third period, where the team tallied 26 points to its opponent’s 19 to build a 66-53 lead heading to the fourth canto. Although Knoxout tried to come close, Nation had all the answers to come away with the win in the endgame.

John Buhawe had 27 points and 12 boards to lead Nation, while Sokrates Nagel added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Bajenting also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, even as Zach Go chipped in 15 markers, six boards and three assists.

Duane Anino made seven three-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Knoxout.

Nation, though, will have to wait for the winner of the other semis showdown between Permacoat and Titan after the former routed the latter, 63-42, to forge a winner-take-all match for the last finals berth.

Gerald Lentorio had 19 points and four rebounds to pace Permacoat, which led by as much as 23 points, 59-36, in the game.