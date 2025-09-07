National Ampersand Day: Why the world loves

Every Sept. 8, the world tips its hat to this curvy ligature on National Ampersand Day. The celebration began in 2015, credited to typographer and graphic designer Chaz DeSimone, who wanted to honor the ampersand’s artistic and historical significance. The date itself is clever, September’s letters can be stylized to resemble an “&,” and its digits, 9/8, can also be shaped to echo the symbol.

Ancient roots

Though it feels modern, the ampersand is ancient. According to the publishing platform called Litreactor, it’s a ligature of the Latin “et,” meaning “and.” Its earliest known appearance dates as far back as 79 AD, scratched into the walls of Pompeii. By the 1800s, British students recited it as the 27th letter of the alphabet, saying: “and per se and.” Over time, that mouthful blurred into the single word we know today: ampersand.

Writer Keith Houston, in his book “Shady Characters: The Secret Life of Punctuation, Symbols & Other Typographical Marks,” traces its journey through history, noting how the symbol has persisted even after it lost its official place in the alphabet. What it lacked in formal status, it made up for in ubiquity, becoming a staple in typography, design, and branding.

Music, meaning

The ampersand’s symbolic resonance hasn’t escaped musicians. Dan Smith of Bastille released & (Ampersand) in 2024 as his most intimate solo project, stitching together stories of history, mythology and art. Meanwhile, in Asia, AMPERS&ONE, a seven-member South Korean boy group under FNC Entertainment, debuted in 2023 with their album “AMPERSAND ONE.”

Arts, ideas

In Williamsburg, Virginia, the Ampersand International Arts Festival celebrates this spirit of connection every year for two decades now. Formerly the W&M Global Film Festival, the event brings films, theater, music, dance, and author talks under one roof. More than just a showcase, it’s a summit where industry professionals and audiences meet, bridging generations of artists and ensuring access to the arts remains free and open.

Cebu culinary spin

Cebu’s dining scene has also had its fling with the ampersand. Years ago, Banilad was home to Ampersand Bar and Restaurant, known for its chic European-inspired cuisine. Fast forward to today, and the symbol resurfaces in Eat&, a contemporary Korean-Western fusion spot at One Montage on Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City.

Once a piece of graffiti, now a darling of luxury brands and artists alike, the ampersand has lived many lives. It’s the chameleon of culture, slipping from alphabets to albums to appetizers without missing a beat. The world loves the ampersand because it’s a promise of more. It stands for connection, possibility and collaboration. Seeing the symbol instantly suggests togetherness, uniting people through art, music and food.