National ban forces e-trikes off highways

THE exploding popularity of electric bikes and tricycles (e-bikes and e-trikes) — hailed as affordable, convenient and eco-friendly transport — has created a conflict with one of the most fundamental laws of the road: safety and traffic flow on major thoroughfares. The government’s move to ban these units from major roads nationwide starting Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, brings to the forefront the balance between highway safety and the livelihoods of low-income riders who rely on them.

On Thursday, Nov. 27, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao confirmed during Senate deliberations that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will begin national enforcement on Monday against e-bikes and e-trikes operating on major roads. Units involved in any road incident would be automatically impounded. This directive bans these electric vehicles from all national roads and highways across the country.

“For Dec. 1 tuloy yan (hulihan) on a national highway. Naintindihan natin na marami tayong kababayan na magagalit pero ang ating priority po dito ay ang kanilang safety sa kalye na hindi sila maaksidente,” he said.

(For Dec. 1, that will push through (the apprehension/catching) on a national highway. We understand that many of our fellow citizens will get angry, but our priority here is their safety on the road so they won’t get into an accident.)

“Hindi baleng magalit kayo sa akin at least safe na makakauwi ‘yung mga anak Ninyo at asawa ninyo, dahil sa maling paggamit nitong mga e- trikes sa national highways,” he added.

Big picture context: The regulatory race

The national ban highlights a growing pains moment for Republic Act (RA) 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida law). While the law promotes electric vehicles, the LTO is moving to regulate the most common light electric vehicles (LEVs) that fall outside traditional motor vehicle categories.

The issue has been a key concern in major urban centers like Metro Cebu. The LTO’s nationwide enforcement validates existing bans in some areas while challenging the regulatory approach of others:

Mandaue City has already enforced a total ban on e-bikes and e-trikes on major thoroughfares, requiring all units to be registered under the LTO and their drivers licensed if they use public roads.

Cebu City currently operates under City Ordinance 2531 (2019), which mandates annual registration with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and restricts operations to designated interior routes, banning them from major roads.

This patchwork of local policies will now need to align with the LTO’s national directive, though the LTO 7 is still waiting for specific instructions on enforcement.

Why it matters: Livelihoods vs. public safety

The ban carries significant stakes for two groups: informal public transport drivers and everyday commuters concerned about road safety.

For drivers like Gregorio Abellanosa and JR Talipas, e-trikes are an essential source of income, often supplementing family expenses.

Abellanosa, an e-trike driver in the Carbon Public Market area in Cebu City, stated that a ban “will severely impact their means of livelihood,” noting that the income is crucial for feeding his family.

Conversely, the LTO is emphasizing public safety. Assistant Secretary Lacanilao stressed the safety concern: “We understand that many of our countrymen will be angry, but our priority here is their safety on the street so that they do not get into accidents.” He added that the difference in speed and size between e-bikes/e-trikes and other highway vehicles is a proven cause of accidents.

Voices and perspectives: Defensive drivers and dynamic laws

The public reaction to the ban is mixed, reflecting the dilemma between regulation and economic impact.

Drivers against the Ban: E-trike drivers like Gregorio Abellanosa and JR Talipas argue that they practice defensive driving, primarily stick to interior barangay roads, and are willing to get the proper papers if allowed to operate. They urge the national government to find alternative measures for road safety without compromising their income.

Drivers Supporting Regulation: Jerome Abing, another e-trike driver, agrees with the ban for the sake of disciplining erratic drivers who are reckless or counterflow. However, he insists that illegal parking must be strictly enforced alongside the e-trike ban to address overall traffic discipline.

Local Government View: The CCTO deputy chief Kent Francesco Jongoy noted the need for dynamic changes to existing laws. He cited the “exponential growth” of e-trikes — estimated at 200–300 percent annually — fueled by low costs and convenience. Jongoy argues that e-trikes used as “public conveniences” must be treated like motor vehicles for registration to prevent unregulated sales and cap the number of units operating in high-density areas.

What prompted the national ban

The LTO’s decision is driven by the fact that many e-bikes and e-trikes, often operated without formal LTO registration or licensed drivers, pose a significant safety risk when mixing with high-speed traffic on national roads. While the Evida law exempts LEVs under 40 kilograms from LTO registration, many e-trikes used as public transport are now being treated as motor vehicles due to their function and weight. The high number of traffic violations recorded in Cebu City — with over 10,000 recorded infractions for “No registration” and “Operating in undesignated area” since 2019 — underscores the need for stricter control.

Why the distinction between roads is important

Lacanilao clarified that even if registered, e-bikes will still be banned from national highways because their lower speed and size create a speed differential that demonstrably causes accidents. The intent is to keep e-bikes and e-trikes on secondary and interior roads where local government units (LGUs) can manage slower traffic flow and congestion.

What needs to happen next

The CCTO’s Jongoy points to major needed amendments to existing ordinances:

1. Dealer-Based Registration: Vehicle registration should be required from the dealer, not the buyer, to prevent unregulated sales.

2. Route and Unit Limitations: LGUs must establish a threshold or limitation on the number of units registered per barangay and develop comprehensive routes spanning multiple barangays and

commercial areas.

What’s next

The Dec. 1 enforcement date is the next major turning point, as it will test the LTO’s coordination with LGUs and directly impact the livelihoods of thousands of drivers. Moving forward, all eyes will be on the LTO’s imminent issuance of new registration guidelines and how Metro Cebu LGUs, especially Cebu City, will amend their existing local ordinances to align with the national directive. The debate will shift from whether to ban e-trikes to how to efficiently regulate their usage and manage the inevitable displacement of drivers on major roads. / EHP, TPM / SUNSTAR

