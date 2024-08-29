National Beach Day What’s the Role in the Getaway?

Everyone has that golden beach memory - the one where the sun was shining, the sand felt like silk, and they were

surrounded by the best people. When it comes to those blissful days on Cebu's stunning shores, whether it's the rugged north or the serene south, there's always that delightful chaos of planning. Who's on snack duty? Who's in charge of the playlist? And, most importantly, who's the one with the best excuse to get out of setting up the tent?

This National Beach Day, Aug. 30, it's time to dive into the fun and figure out which beach day persona one might embody when hitting the shores with their crew.

The Itinerary Master

This person is the captain of the trip, ensuring that the crew doesn’t wander aimlessly like lost seagulls. With a trusty schedule in hand, they act as the “mom” of the group — even if they don’t want to admit it. Without them, plans would be as scattered as sand in the wind. So, here’s to the Itinerary Master! They deserve all the flowers (and maybe a drink with a tiny umbrella in it).

The Grill Master

The smell of sinugba wafting through the air is a hallmark of this person’s expertise. They take charge of the grill, turning raw meat into a smoky masterpiece that everyone’s drooling over. It’s a job that requires patience, skill and a lot of fanning, but they wouldn’t have it any other way. After all, is it really a Cebuano beach trip without their perfectly grilled skill?

The Driver

As the Itinerary Master’s co-pilot, this person plays a crucial role in keeping everyone safe and sound while navigating those potholes and dodging naughty drivers. Filipino families often roll deep — like barangay-level deep — so if one is tasked with driving, they deserve major props.

The Photographer

This person captures the magic — every candid laugh, every splash in the sea, every perfectly posed group shot. Without them, everyone would just have memories, but thanks to them, there’s evidence. They make sure no moment goes undocumented, giving everyone Instagram-worthy snapshots.

The Complainer

No group outing is complete without this person, who is always too hot, too cold, too hungry or too tired. Their commentary adds a touch of reality to the otherwise picture-perfect beach outing. Besides, who else would keep things real when everyone’s a little too sunburned to think straight?

The Playlist Guru

No road trip is complete without this person, who transforms a long, boring ride into a full-blown jam session. They have the tunes to match every vibe, from the moment the sun rises until it dips below the horizon. Their playlist sets the tone, making sure everyone forgets about work, stress, and that one person who forgot the ice.

The Sunscreen Whisperer

This person never forgets the sunscreen and makes sure no one else does either. They’re practically a walking SPF commercial, saving everyone from becoming lobsters the next day. Cheers to them for saving everyone’s skin!

