National Capture the Sunset Week: 7 sunsets through the lens

Sunsets have inspired everything from love songs to movie titles — even the names of cocktails. Like nature’s grand finale, the sky is a giant canvas splashed with fiery reds, oranges and pinks.
The third week of July is dedicated to National Capture the Sunset Week, a seven-day celebration that invites people to grab their cameras and share the beauty of sunsets on social media.
In line with this, seven photographers from Cebu and Davao — professionals, freelancers and hobbyists alike — share their stunning sunset captures from various parts of the globe.
This breathtaking sunset image, taken by Jem Cañada, a 31-year-old street and event photographer, features two silhouettes engaged in playful activity near the shore. The scene is beautifully backlit by the golden hues of the setting sun at Calajoan, Minglanilla, Cebu which casts a warm glow across the water and sky. The silhouettes are sharply defined against the vibrant colors of the sunset, which transition from deep oranges and gold near the horizon to softer blues and purples as they rise into the sky.
This serene sunset image, taken by Charles Henricks Dela Peña, a 23-year-old freelance photographer and videographer, beautifully captures a traditional boat contoured against the backdrop of a setting sun. Shot in San Juan, Siquijor, the sun, a glowing orb of orange and yellow, is partially obscured by distant mountains. The photo creates a stunning contrast between the dark silhouette of the boat and the warm, radiant colors of the sky.
This stunning capture was taken in Lapu-Lapu City by Jeremiah Pedro, a 27-year-old event and portrait photographer. The sun is positioned just above the horizon, its radiant light illuminating the clouds with a fiery intensity. In the foreground, a bridge spans the scene, its structure outlined against the brilliant backdrop. The silhouettes of ships and industrial structures are visible beneath the bridge, adding depth and contrast to the image.
This beautiful sunset photograph, taken by 48-year-old Lex Lim, captures the tranquil beauty of the Toledo Sea Port. The image features the sun setting below a cloud-streaked sky, casting golden and orange hues across the horizon. The calm waters of the sea reflect the colors of the sky, creating a serene and picturesque scene. The combination of the dramatic clouds and the gentle waves adds texture to the photograph which shows Lim’s expertise in landscape, travel, street and food photography.
This amazing sunset image, captured by Jandale Madrazo, a 33-year-old hobbyist photographer, features the sun setting over Seoul, South Korea. The sun casts a warm, pinkish hue across the sky, creating a stunning backdrop for the sprawling urban environment. Tall buildings rise against the horizon, their silhouettes starkly outlined by the soft, diffused light of the setting sun.
This mesmerizing image, taken by 42-year-old street photographer Jose Larisma III, also known as Hulag Ieye, captures a spectacular sunset in San Juan, Siquijor. The composition is striking, featuring a lightbulb hanging in the foreground with the setting sun perfectly aligned behind it. The sun’s golden and orange hues are reflected in the ocean below, creating a warm, serene atmosphere. The lightbulb appears to encase the sun, creating a visually compelling and symbolic effect, merging artificial and natural light sources.
This astonishing sunset photograph, taken by 40-year-old hobbyist photographer Rolando Entero Jr., showcases the serene beauty of Maitum, Sarangani. The image features the sun setting against a pulsating red and orange sky, partially obscured by traditional fishing boats on the water. The silhouette of a person on one of the boats adds a human element to the scene, emphasizing the hardworking nature of life by the sea.