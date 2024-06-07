National Charismatic Leaders Conference set for July 27-28

LOCAL charismatic leaders in every parish, diocese, and community across the country are encouraged to join the upcoming first National Charismatic Leaders Conference on July 27-28, 2024.

The conference is set to take place at the IC3 International Convention Center in Cebu City, said Fe Barino, Charis Philippines national coordinator, during the media launching on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Cebu’s Archbishop Palace.

Barino said that invited to the upcoming conference are charismatic leaders, diocesan coordinators, and spiritual advisers of Catholic charismatic communities all over the Philippines to equip them in “synodal mission, share updated teachings from Charis International, and organize leaders of Charis National Service of Communion.”

The launching on Friday was led by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, D.D., Charis Philippines National Episcopal adviser; Rev. Fr. Bartolome A. Pastor, Charis Philippines spiritual director; and Bro. Jess Juan T. Cabanag, Couples for Christ, host community coordinator. (EHP)