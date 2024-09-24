National Daughters Day: Honoring the daughters who changed the history

Before the daughters of the world were celebrated, history often favored sons — sons who would lead nations, revolutionize science and shape the future. But today, raising strong, empowered women who are free from the unjust expectations and limitations of the past is more important than ever.

On Sept. 25, National Daughters Day, we honor the remarkable Filipino daughters who have made their parents proud and whose talents and achievements have extended far beyond their homes.

Catriona Gray

Despite her global fame, Catriona Gray always prioritizes time with her parents. Born to a Scottish-Australian father, Ian, and a Filipino mother, Mita, the Miss Universe 2018 winner dedicates her crown not only to her fans but especially to her parents.

“My mum and dad have believed in me and my potential since I was a little girl. My daddy taught me to be tough, gutsy and to give power to my words. My mum taught me to always trust my intuition and carry a fiery soul in a soft heart,” Catriona shared in an emotional Instagram post after her victory.

Lea Salonga

The voice behind many of our cherished Disney memories, Lea Salonga, is a Tony-winning musical icon who has also earned the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. She made history as the first Asian to play Eponine in Les Misérables. Throughout her illustrious career, Lea has consistently expressed gratitude to her parents, especially her mother who has been a constant pillar of support.

In a 2021 interview with Manila Bulletin, Lea shared her appreciation for the discipline her mother instilled in her and her brother — discipline that always came from a place of love.

“It’s because of her unwavering belief in what I can do and what my brother can do that we’ve become the kind of artists we are,” said Lea.

Hidilyn Diaz

Hidilyn Diaz made history as the first athlete to bring home an Olympic gold medal for the Philippines, winning the women’s 55-kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her victory has inspired countless athletes, especially in a country where sports like weightlifting receive limited support.

In a 2021 Spin.ph article, it was revealed that Hidilyn grew up in a small village called Mampang near Zamboanga. The daughter of a farmer-turned-tricycle driver, she came from a poor family of eight, where pursuing sports initially seemed unlikely.

“I realized what is forever. It’s not fame, money or even winning or losing, but God, family and real friends. These are my forever,” Diaz shared in a 2024 Rappler article.

Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, known for her “confidently beautiful with a heart” mantra, brought immense pride to the Philippines, following in the footsteps of Margie Moran who won in 1973. Pia, born to a German father, Klaus Uwe Wurtzbach, and a Filipino mother, Cheryl Alonzo, is an inspiration for young girls, not only for her HIV advocacy work but also for her unwavering determination. After three attempts, she finally claimed the Miss Universe Philippines title during the 2015 Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

“All the achievements I have accomplished so far wouldn’t be possible without you two,” Pia wrote in an Instagram post in 2019, thanking her parents. “To my Mama and Papa, thank you for always believing in me.”

Leni Robredo

Former Vice President Leni Robredo concluded her six-year term with an impressive record, as her office achieved the highest audit rating awarded by the Commission on Audit to a government agency. Though she lost the 2022 presidential election, Robredo went on to lead the largest volunteer movement in Philippine history. Shortly after stepping down, she announced the creation of the Angat Buhay nongovernmental organization.

Born to Antonio Gerona and Salvacion Santo Tomas, Robredo was instilled with a sense of public service from a young age.

“I grew up with my dad always bringing home people he encountered on the road who needed help. Sometimes they were children, other times the elderly. The usual routine was to feed them and ensure they were properly clothed. For the kids who needed a bath, he would make sure they were bathed,” Robredo shared during a roundtable discussion with members of the lifestyle press.