National Government monitors gas stations

THE National Government started monitoring gas stations as part of intensified efforts to address the impact of rising oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East, Malacañang said Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed agencies to prepare for the effects of the conflict on global oil prices.

“The message of President Marcos Jr. regarding our preparedness is appropriate and timely. The President wants us to be ready for any situation, especially since the current conditions in the Middle East have yet to end,” Castro said.

Citing Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, Castro said the National Government is adopting a whole-of-government approach, including closer monitoring and enforcement measures on fuel retailers.

Castro said that before the President made the public announcement, he issued orders to prepare interventions to ease the burden on the public.

“The whole-of-government approach includes the monitoring and discipline of gas stations,” Garin said.

Following the directive of Marcos, Garin said fuel price adjustments must follow the proper schedule. She said unauthorized or premature increases are prohibited.

Garin said the DOE intensified inspections of fuel stations with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police to prevent hoarding, profiteering, or supply manipulation.

She said the President wants agencies to stay vigilant to protect consumers from price manipulation.

“It is not the time to sleep soundly and do nothing, because we will be the ones who lose if the government becomes complacent,” Garin said.

Garin said there is no reason for panic buying, stating the country has adequate fuel supply and agencies are monitoring the situation.

She said the directive reflects the administration’s concern for households affected by oil price fluctuations.

“The message from the President is a manifestation of his concern for our country and each Filipino household. We need to prepare for the impact of the Middle East war in our daily lives. Announcing it is more prudent,” Garin said.

Garin said the DOE will continue to provide updates on the situation.

“We urge the public to remain calm. The National Government is taking the necessary steps to ensure stable fuel supply and fair pricing nationwide,” the DOE said. / PNA