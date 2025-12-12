National gov’t rolls out cash aid for Tino-hit families in Cebu

THE National Government has begun distributing immediate financial aid to over 24,000 families in Cebu Province severely affected by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) over a month ago.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is spearheading the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program across eight heavily affected local government units. The payouts, scheduled from Dec. 11 to 13, 2025, are intended to provide families with resources to quickly purchase food, medicine and repair damaged homes following the destructive storm that struck the Visayas in early November.

Why is the government using cash instead of physical relief goods, and how will this strategy speed up the recovery process for typhoon victims?

What is the ECT program

The ECT program is the DSWD’s adaptive social protection strategy for bridging the gap between immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts. It provides unconditional cash assistance to victims of disasters and is typically activated when regular relief efforts are difficult due to compromised access, disrupted supply chains or large-scale displacement.

ECT shifts the focus from purely in-kind support, such as food and nonfood packages, to empowering affected families to decide on their own needs. This mechanism supports the early revival of local markets by ensuring that cash flows back into the local economy where goods are available. The program was activated after typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu last Nov. 4, causing massive flooding and leading to a state of calamity declaration across parts of Cebu.

Aid allocation and payouts

The DSWD’s P173 million allocation is targeting more than 24,000 households across Cebu Province. Under the regional distribution system, each qualified family will receive P10,125. The cash is specifically intended to help cover food, basic necessities, minor shelter repairs, medicines and other urgent post-disaster needs.

The payouts are being conducted across eight heavily affected areas: the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Danao and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Balamban.

Cebu City is giving the aid to more than 3,000 affected households in over 60 barangays. The assistance, facilitated by the Department of Social Welfare Services, varies based on damage assessment. Families receive P5,000 for damaged houses and P10,000 for destroyed homes.

City Hall said the assistance is intended to provide immediate short-term relief as ongoing assessments continue for additional long-term support. .

The government’s use of cash transfers is a critical shift in disaster response that empowers affected communities. By providing direct cash, the program immediately addresses the unique, diverse needs of thousands of families — such as purchasing specific medication or specialized construction materials — that are often unmet by standardized relief packages.

The ECT program reduces the logistical and administrative burden on the national and local government units. It eliminates the delays associated with procurement, packing and transport of physical goods to hard-to-reach areas where supply chains were disrupted.

This approach not only provides families with immediate resources but also encourages spending at operational local stores, which is essential for the rapid revitalization of the economy in disaster-stricken areas. / CAV