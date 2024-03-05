National Oreo Day: Places to find Oreo-themed desserts in Cebu

One can’t possibly say Oreos are not one of the best things in the world. Oreos are so good that at least one fur-parent in your neighborhood has a fur baby named, “Oreo.” Whether dunked in milk, twisted apart or enjoyed whole, Oreos are simply the best. In fact, they’re so irresistibly delicious that they’re put into everything.

For National Oreo Day, don’t miss Cebu’s finest Oreo-themed desserts! Here are the top spots to celebrate the occasion:

Clara’s French Crepes