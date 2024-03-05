National Oreo Day: Places to find Oreo-themed desserts in Cebu

One can’t possibly say Oreos are not one of the best things in the world. Oreos are so good that at least one fur-parent in your neighborhood has a fur baby named, “Oreo.” Whether dunked in milk, twisted apart or enjoyed whole, Oreos are simply the best. In fact, they’re so irresistibly delicious that they’re put into everything.
For National Oreo Day, don’t miss Cebu’s finest Oreo-themed desserts! Here are the top spots to celebrate the occasion:
Clara’s French Crepes
This heavenly creation features a thin, tender crepe filled with a Oreo cream filling, topped with crushed Oreos for an extra crunch. For Oreo lovers, you surely don’t want to miss being greeted with the soft, melt-in-your-mouth crepe, which perfectly complements the creamy filling. Clara’s French Crepes has branches located at SM Seaside City Cebu, Il Corso Lifemalls, Green Valley, Capitol, Streetscape Banilad and City Times Square Mactan.
Mundae Philippines
A delicious swirl of creamy goodness mixed with crunchy Oreo cookie pieces, this is the perfect combination of your dreams. Oreo has never matched so well with soft serves as it does now. Mundae Philippines is a newly opened store at Ayala Malls Central Bloc in Cebu IT Park.
J.Co Donuts and Coffee
JCo’s Oreology donut speaks volumes. If there’s one thing JCo has mastered, it’s capturing the classic Oreo taste in a way that’s simply unmatched. With its three cream line marks and generous coating of Oreo crumbs, one Oreology donut is definitely not enough. J.Co Donuts and Coffee has several branches in Cebu with the most popular ones in SM City Cebu and Cebu IT Park.
Sulbing Dessert Cafe
Creamy, crunchy and utterly irresistible, Sulbing Dessert Cafe’s Oreo Bingsu is a frosty treat that’ll satisfy both your Instagram feed and your oreo cravings. The generous layers of oreo biscuits placed on top of a block of frozen cream and shaved ice makes it look like an oreo-themed snow-like dessert. Visit them at Gaisano Country Mall, Gov. M. Cuenco Ave, Apas, Cebu City.
Halo Cebu
If you’re craving a new and unique Halo-halo experience, the Oreo-themed Halo-halo at Halo should definitely be on your list. Save it for your cheat day because the creamy, sugary frosty goodness of this treat, combined with Oreo bits and pieces, will leave you wanting for more. One big bite of creamy shaved ice plus Oreo flavors will leave you super hooked. Halo is located at Queensland Manor, Mango Ave, Cebu City.