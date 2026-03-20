National Shrine of St. Joseph unveils plan for Basilica bid

THE National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City has taken a significant step toward its goal of becoming a basilica, presenting its initial development plans to stakeholders while appealing for stronger community support to bring the project to life.

During a stakeholders’ meeting on March 19, church leaders and planners unveiled the preliminary schematic design of the shrine, outlining proposed improvements aimed at meeting the requirements for basilica status.

The presentation also served as an opportunity to involve the community more deeply in the project, which is expected to cost over P100 million.

Fr. Ian Fel Balankig, a member of the shrine’s Team of Pastors, emphasized that the gathering was meant to give stakeholders a sense of ownership.

He said that when people feel personally invested in the project, completing the construction becomes more achievable.

He encouraged families and individuals to support the initiative, whether by funding specific components or making donations of any amount.

“God willing, we can carry out the construction simultaneously if there is commitment. That is why we laid out all the development plans so even if there are different contractors, they will follow a unified plan and we can stay on schedule,” Balankig said.

The priest added that the church aims to submit its application for basilica status to Rome by 2029, in line with the hope of Archbishop Abet Uy to complete the process in less than six years.

Architect Roy John de Guzman, who leads the design team, said the current proposal is still subject to consultation and is not yet final.

He stressed the importance of listening to stakeholders before making key decisions, noting that the church ultimately belongs to the people.

“This is not yet the final design because we still need to consult with stakeholders. The church is for the people,” he said.

The proposed design aims to preserve the church’s existing interior while extending its architectural style to the exterior.

Inspired by turn-of-the-century Neoclassical and American-period influences, the plan includes improvements to the façade, as well as better organization of entrances and exits to manage the flow of pilgrims and vehicles.

Recognizing the growing number of visitors during major religious events, the plan also includes expanded parking areas for buses, improved pilgrimage spaces, and a redesigned candle-lighting area to encourage a more reverent atmosphere aligned with Cebuano traditions.

Additional facilities are also being considered, including proper restrooms, a security area, a coffee shop in partnership with the private sector, a gift shop, and what is envisioned to be the largest museum in the country dedicated to St. Joseph.

These developments are expected not only to enhance the experience of pilgrims but also to provide a sustainable source of income for the church.

Balankig noted that becoming a basilica requires more than just spiritual significance; the church must also have adequate infrastructure and facilities.

He added that these planned features are meant to enrich the overall pilgrimage experience, allowing visitors to explore, reflect, and spend time within the church grounds.

Church officials also highlighted the importance of support from the local government, particularly in boosting tourism, as achieving basilica status could bring economic benefits to the area.

As part of their planning, the team looked at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross as a model.

The church, completed in 2018, was elevated to a basilica in 2023, largely due to its complete facilities.

De Guzman said they aim to follow a similar approach to meet the standards within a comparable timeframe.

The shrine’s journey toward basilica status began in 2019, with a formal letter of intent sent to Rome in 2023.

Church leaders said the current developments are among the key requirements needed to achieve that goal. (ABC)