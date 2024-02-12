National University, 2GO partner for apprenticeship program

2GO, the transportation and logistics solutions provider and a subsidiary of SM Investments Corp., recently inked a pact with the National University (NU) under its Sea Solutions Business Unit to provide maritime experiential on-the-job training for its tourism and hospitality students.

This strategic alliance aims to equip students with the practical work experience essential for a successful transition into their professional careers upon graduation.

Over the three-year partnership, participating students will be on board 2GO vessels, gaining exposure to local hospitality and tourism expertise during a seven-day voyage.

In addition to assisting with the onboard hotel and food and beverage operations, students will receive standard lectures from training instructors on guest relations, housekeeping and food and beverage, among others.

The onboard learning program will center on harnessing 2GO’s expertise in hospitality services, offering students an immersive five to seven-day cruise-like work experience on board.

Participants will gain firsthand experience in the vessel’s hotel management, particularly valuable for those aspiring to enter the cruise operator field.

This initiative serves as a pivotal bridge for the National University’s graduating class, seamlessly connecting theoretical knowledge with practical insights into the dynamic service industry.

The internship program will run from January 2024 to 2027. The 2GO apprenticeship programs can accommodate 30 to 300 students per vessel, with the cutoff based on their areas of study.