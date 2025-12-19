Nat’l agencies open to ‘Mayor of the Night’ but noncommittal

CEBU City’s Mayor of the Night program, a pet project of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, faces significant logistical challenges regarding the deployment of national agency personnel.

This initiative aims to extend government services to night-shift workers, particularly those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector. However, a recent executive session revealed that while key national agencies support the concept in principle, they cannot immediately commit to deploying personnel for night shifts without specific approval from their central offices.

The program was institutionalized by Mayor Nestor Archival through Executive Order 027, Series of 2025, which he signed last October. He authorizes Osmeña to oversee the program’s implementation under his authority and supervision.

Will the proposed night services program be effective if it cannot secure the necessary personnel commitments from national government agencies?

Bureaucratic limitations

Several national agencies, including the Social Security System, Pag-Ibig Fund, Department of Labor and Employment, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Land Transportation Office, have expressed openness to the program. However, their participation is hindered by administrative protocols.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. noted that local representatives of these agencies lack the autonomy to assign staff to night duties. Any change in personnel deployment requires authorization from national or central headquarters. Alcover said the City cannot mandate this participation unilaterally.

“If you look at the statement of Mayor Archival, he said that key government agencies are encouraged to participate. But it takes two to tango,” Alcover said during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 19.

The councilor further explained the legal constraints facing these agencies.

“They cannot decide on appointing people because the personnel to be assigned must be authorized by law. It still needs approval from the national central office,” he said.

Relevance to workers

According to Alcover, the program’s target demographic may not actually require these services during night hours. The program is largely pitched as a benefit for BPO employees in areas like the Cebu IT Park. However, industry feedback suggests that the demand for nighttime government transactions is low among these workers.

He cited input from a BPO company indicating that employees generally finalize their government requirements — such as NBI clearances or social security filings — prior to being hired.

“For most BPO employees, prerequisites are already completed before they start working, so there’s really no need,” he said.

Procedural concerns

The feasibility of the Mayor of the Night program is further complicated by a lack of formal agreements. Alcover pointed out that the mayor has not yet secured authority from the City Council to sign memoranda of agreement with the national agencies. Without these binding agreements, the program lacks a clear operational framework.

“That was when it became clear that the proposal was vague and had no clear direction,” Alcover said.

Alternative solutions

As a more practical solution, Alcover suggested that the City Government focus on its own operations rather than relying on external agencies. He proposed making City Hall services available 24 hours a day. This approach would allow the city to serve night clients without navigating the red tape of national agency coordination.

“For me, it would be better to just declare City Hall as operating 24/7 so services can be provided at night,” he said.

Archival’s response

Archival said the program does not depend solely on national agencies to begin.

“The city can and will start with what is within our mandate and capacity,” he said, adding that BPO employees require city services like local permits, health consultations, and safety concerns even after they are hired.

“This program is about accessibility, presence, and responsiveness, not duplication,” Archival said.

The mayor said more partners will likely join once the value of the program becomes evident.

“Our goal is simple: bring government closer to the people, even at night, and ensure that Cebu City remains a city that works for everyone, regardless of their work shift,” Archival said. / CAV