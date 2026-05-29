Nat’l, FIDE masters headline Cepca President’s Cup

NEARLY 100 chess players will compete this Saturday, May 30, 2026, in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) President’s Cup at the CCC Chess Club on the 4th floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The number of participants is expected to increase even more because, usually, there are late registrants who will sign up on the actual day of the competition, which will start at 10:30 am.

One of the most highly anticipated players in the tournament is National Master Merben Roque, who recently won the Grandmaster Challenge: Philippine-Russian Open Chess Tournament 2026.

Also participating in the tournament are National Masters Rommel Ganzon and Diego Abraham Caparino, as well as FIDE Master Anthony Makinano and International Master Rico Mascarinas.

The tournament, which serves as a birthday treat from Cepca president Engr. Jerry Maratas, to the Cebuano chess community, offers a total prize pool of P50,000.

The champion of the tournament, which is open to all, will take home P20,000, while the second-place finisher will get P10,000. Those who land in the third to sixth places will collect P5,000, P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000, respectively.

In addition to the main prizes, the top two performers in various special categories will receive incentives of P1,000 and P500. These categories include Cepcans A and B, lady, senior, U8, U12, U16, and U20. / ESL