Nat’l funding sought for drainage overhaul

MANDAUE City is moving decisively to shield residents and commercial corridors from severe flooding by prioritizing major revisions to the long-delayed A.C. Cortes Ave. drainage project as part of its proposed 2027 infrastructure push.

The Mandaue City Development Council approved four critical resolutions encompassing public works, investment planning, sewerage and drainage systems.

The primary goal of these measures is to restructure and fast-track flood mitigation efforts in low-lying areas that frequently paralyze local traffic and disrupt business operations.

Drainage overhaul

Central to this initiative is City Development Council Resolution 2026-31, which focuses on modifying existing engineering plans for A.C. Cortes Ave. The revised project scope targets high-risk, flood-prone stretches along the thoroughfare and seeks to extend coverage further toward the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue area.

City officials said previous design models failed to address the structural bottleneck caused by the absence of a proper outfall. This makes a complete overhaul necessary to ensure that floodwaters are channeled out toward appropriate waterways.

Master plan modified

Representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) presented the necessary technical adjustments to the council during its regular meeting on Oct. 1, 2026. By endorsing modifications to Sections 1 and 2 of the drainage master plan, the council noted that extending the project’s scope offers long-term relief to commuters, students and property owners in the surrounding neighborhood.

City Councilor Joel Seno clarified that localized approvals are a crucial prerequisite for securing national funding. He explained that these proposed projects will be formally endorsed to the Regional Development Council for inclusion in the National Government upcoming budget process.

Because large-scale infrastructure operations exceed local budgetary capabilities, Seno said the drainage works are intended to be funded by the National Government, with the DPWH taking the lead as the sole implementing agency.

Addressing questions regarding recent findings by the Commission on Audit, which highlighted several City projects that remained unimplemented throughout 2025, Seno said changing priorities and unexpected operational hurdles force necessary changes in project execution.

He acknowledged that adjustments were required for plans set for 2026, but he stressed that flood mitigation remains a top priority for the city administration. This ensures crucial drainage interventions are adapted rather than abandoned. / ABC