Navforcen concludes Mobex

NAVAL Forces Central (Navforcen) concluded the Philippine Navy Mobilization Exercise (PN Mobex) 2025 on Wednesday, Sept. 3, with a closing ceremony at the Navforcen gymnasium in Naval Base Rafael Ramos in Lapu-Lapu City.

The third iteration of PN Mobex, held from Aug. 26 to 31, gathered more than 700 participants, including over 400 reservists from Western and Eastern Visayas.

Navy Acting Chief of Staff and Reserve Eastern Visayas Commander Guy Gabison III said the annual exercise evaluated the readiness of both regular and reserve forces for immediate mobilization.

“It’s very important because it checks, it evaluates our readiness, whether we can be mobilized immediately,” Gabison said.

Navy Command and General Staff Course Commander Emmanuel Pantaleon said the exercise showed the seamless integration of reservists with regular forces.

“We integrated them into the routine of regular sailors, engaging them in various exercises, and they performed well,” Pantaleon said in Tagalog. “Hopefully, in the future this will continue and enhance PN Mobex.”

Pantaleon said participants engaged in flash exercises, boarding, search-and-seizure operations, and amphibious maneuvers.

Navforcen Commodore Joselito de Guzman earlier said the exercise aimed to enhance interoperability through sea-based activities such as maritime security, gunnery, amphibious operations, logistics and disaster response.

He added that the goal is to strengthen coordination and integration with regular forces.

