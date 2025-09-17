Navigators, Guardian Striker-A reign supreme

THE Navigators Football Club and Guardian Striker-A emerged as champions in the men’s and ladies’ divisions of the 5th Guardian Striker Football Tournament last Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Adventist Academy Cebu football field in Bulacao, Talisay City.

Navigators FC clinched the Men’s Open title after nipping host team Guardian Striker, 1-0, in a tightly fought final. Sunday Footy settled for third place, while Merick Baloria of Navigators earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

In the Ladies Open, Guardian Striker-A survived Guardian Striker-C, 2-1, in a penalty shootout to take home the crown. Sophia Banzon was named MVP and BK Football Club placed third.

Youth football also shone in the tournament. Real Carcaranon captured the Boys 17 title by outlasting Abellana National School, 2-1, with Guardian Striker taking third. Shan Labiso of Real Carcaranon was hailed as MVP.

In the Boys 15 division, City of Naga-A prevailed over Guardian Striker-B, 2-1, in another penalty shootout to secure the top spot. BK FC finished third, while Hex Ochea of City of Naga-A bagged MVP honors.

Rounding out the winners, Cebu United-A beat Cebu United-B, 1-0, in the Girls 15 final. Guardian Striker-B wound up in third place, while Kara Amirul of Cebu United-A was recognized as MVP.

The Guardian Striker Football Tournament, now on its fifth year, gathered local clubs and school-based squads across Cebu to promote grassroots football and provide young athletes with competitive exposure. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS WITH RICO RAMIREZ