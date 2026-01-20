NBA bares All-Star starters

THE first-ever World team for the NBA All-Star Game is shaping up as a formidable group, while the fate of LeBron James’ record streak of All-Star selections will now rest with coaches — or possibly Commissioner Adam Silver.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama were among those announced Monday (Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, PH time) as starters — a loose designation under this year’s format — for next month’s All-Star Game at the Los Angeles Clippers’ arena in Inglewood, California.

The group is expected to form the World team, which will face two squads of U.S. players as part of the NBA’s latest reimagining of its midseason showcase.

The league named 10 starters, five from each conference. Golden State’s Stephen Curry, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are all presumed headed to the U.S. teams that will compete in a three-team, round-robin tournament on Feb. 15.

Each game will be 12 minutes long, with the top two teams advancing to a 12-minute championship game, according to the Associated Press.

Starters were determined by a weighted voting system, with fan ballots accounting for 50 percent of a player’s ranking, votes from a 100-member panel of broadcasters and reporters counting for 25 percent, and ballots from NBA players making up the remaining 25 percent.

James, for the first time in 22 years, was not selected as an All-Star starter.

His record streak of 20 consecutive All-Star Game appearances — not selections, which continues — ended last season when he opted out of another mini-tournament format because of foot and ankle injuries. He could still be chosen as a reserve, with 14 such spots to be filled through a vote of NBA head coaches.

There is also the possibility that Silver could appoint James as an injury replacement if a vacancy arises.

Game results: Milwaukee d. Atlanta 112-110, Oklahoma City d. Cleveland 136-104, Clippers d. Wizards 110-106, Dallas d. New York 114-97, Spurs d. Jazz 123-110, 76ers d. Pacers 113-104, Phoenix d. Brooklyn 126-117, Pistons d. Celtics 104-103, Warriors d. Heat 135-112. / LBG