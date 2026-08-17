NBA legend Derrick Rose due in Cebu

NATIONAL Basketball Association (NBA) icon and former league MVP Derrick Rose is set to bring his star power to the Queen City of the South as DigiPlus Interactive Corp. hosts a two-day event in Cebu on Aug. 25 and 26, 2026.

The former Chicago Bulls superstar and DigiPlus/ArenaPlus brand ambassador will engage with fans, high-value VIPs and lucky prize winners across two main events in Mactan and Cebu City.

The festivities will kick off on Aug. 25 with the exclusive “VIP Champions Circle Night” at 4:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La Mactan. The private gathering will feature Rose meeting DigiPlus’ top VIP clients while immersing himself in local Filipino culture and warm Cebuano hospitality.

Rose meets the Queen

The excitement moves to the mainland on Aug. 26 for a public spectacle dubbed “Rose Meets the Queen,” scheduled for 1 p.m. at SM Seaside City Cebu.

During the event, Rose will personally hand out massive cash rewards to the lucky winners of DigiPlus’ nationwide promos, including the P100 Million MVP Bracket and the P50 Million Shared Prize Pool.

Filipino basketball enthusiasts and fans in Cebu are also expected to flock to SM Seaside for a rare chance to see the youngest MVP in NBA history live in person. / LBG