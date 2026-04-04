NBA to investigate Antetokounmpo, Bucks issue

THE National Basketball Association (NBA) will look into the situation involving superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The do-it-all forward Antetokounmpo said he is healthy enough to play, but the Bucks say otherwise and declare the superstar is hurt.

Bucks said that they have to keep the two-time league Most Valuable Player (MVP) off the court for the past 10 days.

The league sees the dispute and will investigate the situation, according to the report from the Athletic and ESPN.

Before the Bucks fell to Boston Celtics, 133-101, on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Antetokounmpo said that he’s available to play. / RSC