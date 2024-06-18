NBDB offers free registration for writers, book publishers

THE National Book Development Board (NBDB) is offering free registration for all writers, book publishers, illustrators, and other professionals involved in the book publishing industry.

The registration period is open until Dec. 31, 2024, the NBDB said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on June 16.

To register, individuals can visit bit.ly/NBDBeRegIndividual, while enterprises can register at bit.ly/NBDBeRegEnterprise.

The registration office is open from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More details on the registration process can be found at the NBDB website, https://books.gov.ph/nbdb-online-registration/. Interested parties can also reach out to the NBDB at 8354-9662 or registration@books.gov.ph for inquiries.

Established in 1995, the NBDB is the government agency tasked with developing and promoting the Philippine book publishing industry. By offering this free registration period, the board aims to expand its network of industry professionals and better cater to their needs.