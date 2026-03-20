NBI 7 agents uncover car registration fraud

AGENTS of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 have arrested a man in Talisay City, Cebu for allegedly running a scam that allowed drivers to register vehicles and get licenses without taking mandatory tests or inspections.

The NBI 7 caught a fixer, identified only as “Allan,” during an undercover operation on Tuesday, March 17. Investigators suspect he worked with staff at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Talisay City to sell illegal services.

How did this illegal vehicle registration scheme work?

Illegal services

The fixer allegedly offered two main illegal services to drivers for a fee. The first service allowed owners to renew their vehicle papers without passing required emission tests or roadworthiness checks, while the second service gave driver’s licenses to people who never took the written or practical driving exams.

The NBI 7 started investigating the scheme in early March after hearing multiple reports of illegal activities. An undercover agent pretended to be a customer and met with the suspect to arrange a deal. The fixer offered to process a fake registration for P15,500. They agreed on an initial payment of P14,100.

The suspect arrived to collect the remaining P1,400 balance around 2 p.m. on March 17. Agents arrested the man, a resident of Barangay Lawaan, right after he took the marked money. Authorities then searched the local LTO records and found that the fake inspection center was located in Luzon.

Implications

This scam allows unsafe vehicles and untested drivers to travel on public roads. Skipping mandatory vehicle inspections increases the risk of severe accidents caused by poor maintenance. The scheme also creates an unfair system where corrupt individuals bypass safety laws designed to protect everyone, the NBI 7 said.

The arrested suspect currently faces criminal charges before the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities filed official complaints against him for computer-related forgery and for violating the Anti-Red Tape Act.

The NBI 7 continues to search for the government workers who helped run the scam. / DPC