NBI 7 arrests ‘human trafficker’ in Cebu City operation

A THREE-MONTH pregnant woman was among four women allegedly offered for prostitution in an anti-trafficking operation that led to the arrest of a suspected human trafficker in Barangay Camputhaw, Cebu City, authorities said.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) said the operation was conducted at 8:49 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2026, following information provided by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking 7.

The suspect, identified as Jollie Jaenar Fundador, also known by the alias “Joel,” and a resident of M. Velez Street, Cebu City, was apprehended at the corner of Juana Osmeña and M.P. Yap Streets after allegedly facilitating the prostitution of four women and accepting marked money from operatives.

Investigators disclosed that one of the women allegedly being offered for prostitution was three months pregnant.

Fundador will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9208, as amended by RA 10364, otherwise known as the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, a non-bailable offense. (DPC)